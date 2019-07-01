Iran Dissatisfied With INSTEX, Hopes Mechanism to Grow More Efficient - Foreign Ministry

Iran is dissatisfied with INSTEX trade mechanism in its current form and hopes that there will be more efficient measures to simplify trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iran is dissatisfied with INSTEX trade mechanism in its current form and hopes that there will be more efficient measures to simplify trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said Monday.

Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid said Friday that the European Union's special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions was operational, with first transactions already being processed. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the European Union was not ready to use INSTEX to service transactions on the export of Iranian oil.

"The way INSTEX is being implemented and according to the messages [about this], it is not what Iran and our nation wanted. So the consultations continue," Mousavi said, as quoted by IRIB broadcaster.