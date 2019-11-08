UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Downs Unidentified Drone Near Gulf Coast: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:10 PM

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: reports

The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iran's ISNA news agency reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

The unmanned aircraft was downed over Iranian territory with a domestically manufactured Mersad surface-to-air missile, said Tasnim news agency which is close to ultra-conservatives.

Related Topics

Drone Army Iran Isna

Recent Stories

Trolls react to Jemima's tweet about Mufti Kefayat ..

1 minute ago

Forest department sizes huge quantity of illicit t ..

1 minute ago

Inclusion of Iqbal's messages, poetry in syllabus ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to ..

3 minutes ago

Putin to Speak at Artificial Intelligence Conferen ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey ease work permit for foreign researchers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.