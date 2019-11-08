Iran Downs Unidentified Drone Near Gulf Coast: Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:12 PM
Iran shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf coast on Friday, Iranian media reported, four and a half months after the downing of a US drone nearly triggered air strikes
The army downed the unmanned aircraft over Khuzestan province before dawn using a Mersad surface-to-air missile, said the Tasnim news agency.
Citing provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati, it reported that the army had located the wreckage of the drone in a marshy area and opened an inquiry into the incident.