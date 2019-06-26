Iran Dropping More Commitments Under JCPOA to Be 'Big Mistake' - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Iran's potential refusal to fulfill some other obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be "a big mistake" and a wrong response to the US pressure, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

The relationship between the United States and Iran has been progressively deteriorating since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal last spring and imposed several rounds of sanctions on Tehran. In May of this year, Iran said it would partially suspend its obligations under the nuclear deal. Earlier in the day, media reported that Iran will drop more commitments under the agreement on July 7.

"Iran breaching [the JCPOA] will be a big mistake and a wrong response to the pressure exerted by the United States.

Diplomats from France, Germany and the United Kingdom are fully mobilized to show Iran that it contradicts its interests," Le Drian said when asked a respective question by lawmakers of the French parliament's lower house.

He also stressed the need to work together to avoid escalation of the situation.

On Monday, the United States imposed a new batch of sanctions against Tehran, targeting, in particular, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Washington also said it was preparing sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The US-Iran strife has significantly escalated the security situation in the middle East. The United States, in particular, has started building up its military presence in the region in what US National Security Advisor John Bolton called a clear message to Iran.