Iran Drops Demand In JCPOA Talks For US To Remove IRGC From Terror Blacklist - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Iran Drops Demand in JCPOA Talks for US to Remove IRGC From Terror Blacklist - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Iran dropped a key demand for the United States to remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organizations list as a condition to revive 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), CNN reported citing a senior Biden administration official.

The report said on Friday that Iran revealed its decision in its response to the European Union's draft proposal of the Iran nuclear deal.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said earlier this week that the department received Iran's response to the European Union's proposal and is currently studying it and is consulting with its European allies.

The report said Iran also dropped its demand for the United States to delist several companies linked to the IRGC.

Any progress to revive the Iran nuclear agreement from this point forward will be slow since there are still some gaps that remain, however, there is more momentum now that at any other time in the last year, the report quoted the official as saying.

The United States is privately consulting with its European allies on the matter, but Washington has not yet officially responded to the European Union's draft proposal or Iran's response, the report added.

