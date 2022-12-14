Iran, EAEU Complete Talks On Free Trade Area Creation - Ambassador To Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have completed talks on the creation of a free trade area, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday.
"Negotiations between Iran and the EAEU Secretariat on an agreement on a free trade zone are completed," Jalali told reporters.
The agreement now awaits ratification by the countries' parliaments, the diplomat added.