TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) signed a memorandum on free trade in Tehran, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Alireza Peyman-Pak was present at the signing of the memorandum at the International Exhibition Center.