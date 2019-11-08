UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Earthquake Kills Five, Leaves 300 Injured

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Iran earthquake kills five, leaves 300 injured

An earthquake rocked northwestern Iran before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 300 in crumbling and collapsed buildings

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):An earthquake rocked northwestern Iran before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring more than 300 in crumbling and collapsed buildings.

The 5.9-magnitude quake struck at 1:17 am (2247 GMT Thursday) about 120 kilometres (75 miles) southeast of the city of Tabriz, in East Azerbaijan province, the Iranian Seismological Centre said.

Described as "moderate", the quake was eight kilometres (five miles) deep and was followed by five aftershocks.

The provincial governor, Mohammad-Reza Pourmohammadi, told Iranian media that rescue operations were underway in 41 villages, but the damage was largely concentrated in two, Varnakesh and Varzaghan.

According to the emergency services, nearly 340 people were admitted to hospital for treatment, but all but 17 were discharged by Friday noon.

Some 40 homes were levelled by the quake and over 200 head of cattle killed.

Around 100 injured residents were pulled out of the rubble of their damaged or flattened homes.

Around noon, emergency teams distributed survival kits, stoves, blankets and tents in 78 villages.

In Varnakesh, an emergency shelter was set up.

State television broadcast images of people who had fled their homes warming themselves around a fire lit on a public highway.

But the damage appeared to be less widespread than initially feared.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) had issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".

Related Topics

Injured Fire Earthquake Governor Iran Alert Tabriz Azerbaijan United States Media TV All

Recent Stories

Australia clinches T20 series by defeating Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

Experts urge action to tackle climate change and c ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Ready to Send Aid Convoy to Earthquake-Str ..

2 minutes ago

Bundestag Fails to Pass Bill Shielding Nord Stream ..

11 minutes ago

Japan Urges US to Suspend F-16 Flights Until Probe ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan is capable to hold international squash e ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.