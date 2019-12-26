UrduPoint.com
Iran Eliminates 13 People With Terrorist Links Who Took Part In November Unrest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Iran's security forces have eliminated 13 people who had links to the perpetrators of the 2018 terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz and were also among participants of the unrest that hit the country in November, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

The people in question were reportedly linked to the separatist group Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz.

The latter claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on a military parade in Ahvaz in September 2018, which killed 25 people, including five attackers, and injured dozens.

Yet, the same individuals also took part in protests against a gasoline price spike in mid-November, according to the agency.

Back in November, President Hassan Rouhani said that the protests had been organized by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran's national security.

