Iran Embassy in Moscow Opens Condolence Books in Memory of Soleimani, Plane Crash Victims

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Iranian embassy in Moscow has opened condolence books in memory of slain Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and of those killed in the fatal Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, Maxim Baranov, the Syrian ambassador to Russia, Riad Haddad, as well as diplomatic representatives of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in Moscow, all left their entries in the books.

Experts and political analysts also came to honor the memory of the victims, including the head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, Vladimir Evseev.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday amid a new splash of escalation between the United States and Iran. The flight was bound to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. It crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board, among them nationals of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Shortly before the crash, the Iranian forces launched a massive attack against US military bases in neighboring Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, by the United States.