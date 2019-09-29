Iran Engaged in Cyberwar With US - Foreign Minister Zarif

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Iran is engaged in a cyberwar, which was unleashed by the United States, the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"We don's interfere in internal affairs of another country. But there is cyberwar going on. The United States started that cyberwar with attacking our nuclear facilities in a very dangerous irresponsible way that could have killed millions of people," the minister told the NBC news broadcaster.

He called the Stuxnet malware attack and the alleged Operation Olympic Games as examples of the US cyberwar against Iran.

"Any war that the United States starts, you won't be able to finish," Zarif concluded.

Stuxnet virus, which is believed to have been engineered by Israel and the United States, was first uncovered in 2010 after an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Operation Olympic Games is an alleged broader cybercampaign, launched by the United States and Israel to counter the Iranian nuclear program.