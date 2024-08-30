Iran Enlisted In Paris Paralympic Medal Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) With the silver medal of the Iranian lady of Iran's sports caravan, on the first day of the Paris Paralympic Games, Iran's name entered the medal table.
With Zahra Rahimi's silver medal in Para-taekwondo, Iran entered the Paris Paralympic medal table.
Zahra Rahimi, Iran's national para-taekwondo player in the 2024 Paralympics, faced a Mongolian opponent in the final of the 52-kg weight category, and in the end, she lost the match and won the silver medal.
This was the first medal of Iran's caravan in the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, and with this medal, the name of Iran entered the medals table.
