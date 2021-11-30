Iran Enriching Uranium to 90% Would Be Provocative Act - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Iran enriching uranium to 90% will be a provocative step amid ongoing negotiations to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Monday.

"The enrichment to 90% obviously would be a provocative act," Porter told a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Axios reported that Israel has shared with the United States and several European allies of Washington intelligence that Iran is already taking technical steps to enrich uranium to 90%, a level that is only useful for making nuclear weapons.

US and Israeli intelligence analysts have suggested that Iran could produce its own nuclear weapons within the next one to two years, according to the report.

The seventh round of negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal started on Monday. Recently, Iran stated that the lifting of US sanctions will be on the agenda of the talks.