TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met here on Thursday and held talks on issues of mutual interest, the website of Iran's Foreign Ministry reported.

During the meeting, both sides discussed relations between Iran and the European Union, Afghanistan issue, and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.No further details about the talks have been released so far.

On Monday, the ministry's spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Mora's trip follows consultations between the two sides on relations, Afghanistan and the 2015 nuclear accord, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.