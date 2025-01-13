Iran, European Powers To Hold Nuclear Talks Ahead Of Trump Return
Published January 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Iran is set to hold nuclear talks with France, Britain and Germany on Monday, just a week before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
They are the second round of talks over Iran's nuclear programme in less than two months, following a discreet meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, in November between Tehran and the three European powers, known as the E3.
"These are not negotiations," the German foreign ministry told that Iran has similarly emphasised that the talks are merely "consultations".
The talks, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, will cover a "wide range of topics," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a weekly press briefing.
"The Primary objective of these talks is to remove the sanctions" on Iran, he noted, adding that Iran was also "listening to the... topics that the opposite parties want to raise."
