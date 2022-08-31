Iran Evaluating US Response on JCPOA - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Tehran is evaluating Washington's response on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and believes that more serious US guarantees are required, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday.

"We have received the latest text from the American side. My colleagues are studying this text very carefully. We still need a stronger text on guarantees, so we are looking at how we could achieve a 'strong' text on gaurantees and have stronger guarantees," Amirabdollahian said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.