Iran Ex-speaker Larijani Launches Presidential Bid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 08:17 PM
Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani submitted his candidacy on Friday for a presidential election set for next month following Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, state media reported
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani submitted his candidacy on Friday for a presidential election set for next month following Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, state media reported.
The election was originally slated for 2025 but was brought forward following Raisi's death on May 19.
The interior ministry began accepting candidates on Thursday for the vote now scheduled for June 28, and presidential hopefuls have until Monday to apply.
Larijani, 66, whose views on foreign policy are seen as relatively moderate in Iran, submitted his application on Friday morning, according to footage broadcast by state television.
He told journalists one of his "priorities" if elected would be to "resolve the issue of (US) sanctions" and improve the country's economy.
However, his candidacy, like all presidential hopefuls in Iran, must be approved by the Guardian Council, a 12-strong panel of jurists with the power to disqualify candidates.
Larijani was among several reformist and moderate candidates the council disqualified ahead of the 2021 election that brought the ultraconservative Raisi to power.
Those elections had a record low turnout for a presidential poll of just 48.8 percent.
Larijani has served in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and went on to hold several key positions in the country over three decades.
He oversaw Iran's nuclear negotiations with the West in the early 2000s but resigned after two years, citing "serious differences" with then president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
A three-term parliament speaker who backed the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Larijani has a doctorate in philosophy and comes from an influential family with ties to the Islamic republic's clerical leadership.
Also on Friday, Abdolnasser Hemmati, a former governor of the central bank and 2021 presidential candidate, declared he was standing. A reformist, he won just 8.4 percent of the vote last time round.
The day before, another former nuclear negotiator, the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili, known for his hardline views, registered as a presidential candidate.
Recent Stories
DPO Chiniot chairs meeting on organized crime
Roma spoil Giroud's Milan farewell in Perth
Two children drown in Indus River
DC Bhakkar visits BISP center
Punjab govt taking steps to control vegetables prices: minister
PM undertakes five-day official visit to China from Tuesday
Punjab qualify for finals of Inter-Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
ECP forms committee for delimitation of constituencies in federal capital
Over 1200 youth opt smoking per day in Pakistan needs stakeholders attention: Ex ..
Pakistan, US vow to further strengthen bilateral relations
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif meets with Norwegian Ambassador
International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative calls on Shaza Fatima
More Stories From World
-
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer2 hours ago
-
Trump to address media after felony conviction2 hours ago
-
Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid2 hours ago
-
UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency3 hours ago
-
Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany3 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch visits Brussels Parliament3 hours ago
-
Zelensky hails US weapons green light as 'step forward'3 hours ago
-
S.Africa set for political shake-up as ANC loses majority3 hours ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge unchanged in April3 hours ago
-
Trump to address media after felony conviction3 hours ago
-
Saudi, Chinese Foreign Ministers hold talks in Beijing3 hours ago
-
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle3 hours ago