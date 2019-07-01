Iran Exceeds 660 Pound Limit for Enriched Uranium Stockpile - Reports

Iran has exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 pounds) limit for the enriched uranium stockpile, set out by the nuclear deal, Fars news agency reported Monday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iran has exceeded the 300 kilogram (660 Pounds) limit for the enriched uranium stockpile, set out by the nuclear deal, Fars news agency reported Monday, citing a source.

"The stockpile of the uranium enriched at 3.67 percent exceeded 300 kilograms," the source told the agency.

According to the source, this was confirmed by the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency.