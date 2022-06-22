UrduPoint.com

Iran Executed More Than 100 People Between January And March: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Iran executed more than 100 people between January and March: UN

Iran executed more than 100 people in the first three months of 2022, continuing a worrying upward trend, according to a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that was presented Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Iran executed more than 100 people in the first three months of 2022, continuing a worrying upward trend, according to a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that was presented Tuesday.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, UN deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif presented Guterres' latest report on Iran, decrying that executions in the country were on the rise.

"While 260 individuals were executed in 2020, at least 310 individuals were executed in 2021, including at least 14 women," she said, adding that the trend had continued this year.

Between January 1 and March 20, she said, "at least 105 people were executed," many of whom belonged to minority groups.

" Guterres's report had noted with deep concern the increase of executions for lesser crimes, including for drug-related offences, Nashif said.

"The death penalty continues to be imposed on the basis of charges not amounting to 'most serious crimes', and in ways incompatible with fair trials standards," she told the council.

Nashif said that in March, 52 people sentenced to death on drug-related charges were transferred to Shiraz prison for execution.

She also lamented the continued use of the death penalty for juvenile offenders, in violation of international law.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Minority Shiraz Geneva January March Women 2020

Recent Stories

Ecuadorans teargassed at demos that military deems ..

Ecuadorans teargassed at demos that military deems 'grave threat'

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Five Star party heads for breakdown over U ..

Italy's Five Star party heads for breakdown over Ukraine

32 minutes ago
 Over 200 million children in crisis-hit countries, ..

Over 200 million children in crisis-hit countries, including Pakistan, require e ..

32 minutes ago
 'Appalling' for Russia to deny captured Americans ..

'Appalling' for Russia to deny captured Americans protection from execution: US

32 minutes ago
 Local star Milak shines but Dressel withdraws from ..

Local star Milak shines but Dressel withdraws from two swimming finals

36 minutes ago
 Asalanka, spinners help Sri Lanka clinch ODI serie ..

Asalanka, spinners help Sri Lanka clinch ODI series

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.