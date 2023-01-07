UrduPoint.com

Iran Executes 2 Men For Killing Security Officer During Protests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Iran Executes 2 Men for Killing Security Officer During Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Two men accused of killing a Basij officer during recent protests in Iran have been executed, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Basij is one of the five forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite branch of the country's military.

Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning, the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported citing the press service of the judiciary. 

Ajamian was killed on November 3 during riots in northern Iran when a group of men chased and attacked him with knives and stones. In early December, media reported that a court had sentenced five defendants to death for killing the Basij member, and 11 other defendants had been handed lengthy jail terms.

In September, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. According to social media posts, she was beaten to death by police officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Rioters systematically attack the state security forces, including the IRGC, according to Tehran.

Related Topics

Attack Riots Police Iran Jail Social Media Tehran September November December Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

1 hour ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

1 hour ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

2 hours ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

2 hours ago
 IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in ..

IMF reiterates its commitment to help Pakistan in difficult time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.