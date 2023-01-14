UrduPoint.com

Iran Executes Ex-Defense Official With Dual Citizenship For Spying For UK - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The Iranian authorities on Saturday executed former Deputy Defense Minister and UK-Iranian dual citizen Alireza Akbari on charges of spying on behalf of the UK intelligence, Iranian media reported.

Akbari, founder of Iran's Center for Strategic Studies and former Iranian deputy minister of defense, was sentenced to death on Wednesday for allegedly spying in favor of the UK.

The dual national filed an appeal, but Iran's supreme court upheld the verdict, saying the death sentence was issued based on "substantiated evidence," the Mehr news agency reported.

Mehr also reported, citing an Iranian intelligence report published on Wednesday, that counter-intelligence officers managed to intercept a communication between Akbari and the MI6 as he met with a number of UK agents in the embassy in Tehran and handed over valuable information.

Earlier in the week, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged the Iranian government to overturn Akbari's death sentence, calling the decision politically motivated and demonstrating disregard for human life.

