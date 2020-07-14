UrduPoint.com
Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Spying For CIA: Judiciary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:32 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for the United States by selling the CIA information on the Islamic republic's missile programme, the judiciary spokesman said Tuesday.

Reza Asgari, an Iranian who had worked for the defence ministry's aerospace division until his retirement around four years ago, was executed last week, Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by the judiciary's official website Mizan Online.

