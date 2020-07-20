UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Executes National Over Espionage On Assassinated Gen. Soleimani For US' CIA - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Iran Executes National Over Espionage on Assassinated Gen. Soleimani for US' CIA - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Iranian national Mahmoud Mousavi Majd, accused of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency and giving away information about movements of assassinated military commander Qasem Soleimani, was executed on the morning of Monday, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, Majd was also accused of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence.

A probe into Majd was launched before Soleimani's assassination by the US forces and is not linked to it.

On January 3, an airstrike ordered by US President Donald Trump on the outskirts of Baghdad killed Soleimani, one of the most prominent military figures in Iran, and several other members of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The assassination prompted Tehran to attack US bases in Iraq. About the same day, Iranian forces, expecting a retaliatory strike from the US, mistakenly downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, which fatally crashed with 176 people on board.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Iran Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Same January From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on Na ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on successful ..

15 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hope is the UAE’s contribution to the ..

45 minutes ago

Saudi King admitted to hospital

45 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 July 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.