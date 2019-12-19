Iran Expects Cooperation With Moscow on Fordow Nuclear Facility to Expand - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Tehran expects cooperation with Moscow on Iran's nuclear facility in Fordow to expand as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said Wednesday.

"We expect the current Iranian-Russian cooperation in the implementation of the JCPOA, in particular on the nuclear facility in Fordow, will continue and even expand," Sanaei said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.