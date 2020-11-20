Iran Expects European Signatories to Implement Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh conveyed on Friday Tehran's expectation that France, Germany and the United Kingdom ensure the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We expect actions from the European countries aimed at a complete observance of commitments under the JCPOA and resolutions of the joint commission, as well as complete implementation of the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The spokesman stressed that Iran's nuclear activities were of peaceful nature only, conducted in full accordance with international law.

Khatibzadeh also said that Iran's abandonment of commitments under the JCPOA is reversible, subject to other signatories committing to implement the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal turned short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.