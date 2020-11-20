UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Expects European Signatories To Implement Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iran Expects European Signatories to Implement Nuclear Deal - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh conveyed on Friday Tehran's expectation that France, Germany and the United Kingdom ensure the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We expect actions from the European countries aimed at a complete observance of commitments under the JCPOA and resolutions of the joint commission, as well as complete implementation of the JCPOA," Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The spokesman stressed that Iran's nuclear activities were of peaceful nature only, conducted in full accordance with international law.

Khatibzadeh also said that Iran's abandonment of commitments under the JCPOA is reversible, subject to other signatories committing to implement the nuclear deal.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulating the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program.

The original deal turned short-lived as the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran to which the latter responded by gradually abandoning its own commitments.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 From

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

21 minutes ago

Dr Firdous condoles demise of Maulana Khadim Hussa ..

1 second ago

REVIEW - Europe Needs Training for Imams, Sharing ..

5 minutes ago

Spain to vaccinate 'substantial part' of nation by ..

5 minutes ago

Shamsuddin Soomro assigned to hold charge of DG SB ..

6 minutes ago

27 textile units brought under action over violati ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.