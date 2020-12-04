UrduPoint.com
Iran Expects IAEA To Condemn Murder Of Scientist Fakhrizadeh - Permanent Representative

Fri 04th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Iran is expecting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to issue a strong condemnation of the recent murder of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a letter to the organization that was seen by domestic media outlets.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran frankly expects the International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn this terrorist act in a transparent and unconditional manner," Gharibabadi's letter read, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The Iranian government has accused Israel of being responsible for the death of Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry's research and innovation center.

In his letter, the permanent representative said that Israel had attempted to assassinate the nuclear scientist on multiple occasions.

"There is clear evidence that the Israeli regime was involved in the terrorist attack, especially since Israeli officials had repeatedly named Dr. Fakhrizadeh and planned to assassinate him several times," the letter read, as quoted by the agency.

Fakhrizadeh was gunned down in the northern Iranian town of Absard on November 27. Iranian officials have said they have identified the perpetrators of the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told Sputnik that it would not comment on the Iranian statements regarding the alleged Israeli engagement in Fakhrizadeh's assassination.

