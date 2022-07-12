- Home
Iran Expects Putin's Visit Next Week - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 12:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Iran is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit next week, the Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.
The news agency cited the chairman of the Economic Commission of the Iranian Parliament.
