Iran Expects Russia, China to Reject US Push for Sanction Extension - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Iran hopes that Russia and China will oppose the "illegal, irrational and unethical" attempts of the United States to extend international sanctions against Tehran and also anticipates support from other members of the international community in this regard, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour said on Wednesday.

In June, the United States introduced a draft resolution at the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires in mid-October. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the document. Tehran has warned the UN Security Council that the extension would completely ruin the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Deal of Action (JCPOA).

"We expect Russian and Chinese rejection of US illegal action. Furthermore, we expect not just Russia and China, [but] I think, every concerned member of the international community to reject the US action because the United States is imposing its own domestic legal formats on the international system, which is contrary to the interest of every nation on the earth," the diplomat told a press conference that followed the Fourth Russian-Iranian Dialogue hosted by the Valdai Club.

The official stressed that Russia was Iran's friend and partner, which played an instrumental role in preserving international law.

"I think our relationship with Russia is on the right path ... I think we [will] continue working with Russia with or without this resolution," Sajjadpour said.

The United States has levied ever-toughening sanctions on Iran as part of President Donald Trump's campaign of so-called maximum pressure, which began once Washington pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

Leading officials in Tehran, such as Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, have called on Washington to ease sanctions amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. However, the Trump administration has refused to take this course of action.