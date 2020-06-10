Iran Expects Russia, China to Resist US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo on Tehran - President

UrduPoint.com
The Iranian authorities expect Russia and China to push back against attempts by the United States to extend the UN arms embargo against Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Iranian authorities expect Russia and China to push back against attempts by the United States to extend the UN arms embargo against Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Last week, US Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft announced that the US had sent Russia a draft Security Council resolution on extending the arms embargo against Iran. On Tuesday, Florida Representative Greg Steube said that the US congressional Republicans were planning to float new sanctions against Tehran tied to the expiration of the arms embargo in October.

"We expect the four permanent members of the Security Council to stand up to this conspiracy because of the interests and stability of the world and the interests that were predicted in the region and the world by the nuclear deal .

.. Especially from our two friendly countries, Russia and China, we expect them to stand up to this conspiracy," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by his official website.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

