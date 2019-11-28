UrduPoint.com
Iran Expects To Conduct Naval Exercise With Russia, China In December - Navy Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:07 PM

Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean as early as next month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi has told Iranian state news agency Mehr

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Iran, Russia and China will hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean as early as next month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Hossein Khanzadi has told Iranian state news agency Mehr.

"The joint wargame between Iran, Russia, and China, which will hopefully be conducted next month, carries the same message to the world, that these three countries have reached a meaningful strategic point in their relations, with regard to their shared and non-shared interests, and by non-shared I mean the respect we have for one another's national interests," Khanzadi stated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in October that Russia, Iran and China were preparing joint naval exercises to combat terrorists and pirates.

Lavrov's Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, also previously confirmed Tehran and Moscow's intention to conduct joint naval exercises, stressing that they would not be directed against other countries.

