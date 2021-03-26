UrduPoint.com
Iran Expects To Start Production Of Sputnik V On Its Soil In April - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Iran Expects to Start Production of Sputnik V on Its Soil in April - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Iran expects to start production of Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against COVID-19, on its territory in April, Iran's ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Joint production will begin in April, and two Iranian companies are now dealing with this issue.

I think that within the next week the vaccine cells will be sent from Russia to Iran and, God willing, in April we will witness the start of joint vaccine production in Iran," the diplomat said.

According to Jalali, the production volume initially will reach nine million doses a month.

"One of our companies at the first stage is capable of producing up to 4 million doses per month, another company - also up to 4 million doses. It will be about 8-9 million doses per month," the ambassador said, adding that there is also the potential to increase production volumes in the future.

More Stories From World

