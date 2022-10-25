Iran Expects US Decision on JCPOA Revival, Tehran Already Stated Its Stance - Raisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States should settle the problem of continuing negotiations on the nuclear deal and revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) because Iran has already formulated its stance on the issue, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

"We have expressed our stance on the issue. Now the decision is expected from the US side. As for the negotiations, we are only looking for ways to ensure the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Raisi said at the 18th general assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) from UNESCO member states, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran was ready to work on the revival of the JCPOA agreement as soon as the United States signaled readiness to continue.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on reviving the JCPOA after the change of power in Washington.

On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran had sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US had received Tehran's response, but it was "not constructive."