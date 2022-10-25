UrduPoint.com

Iran Expects US Decision On JCPOA Revival, Tehran Already Stated Its Stance - Raisi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Iran Expects US Decision on JCPOA Revival, Tehran Already Stated Its Stance - Raisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States should settle the problem of continuing negotiations on the nuclear deal and revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) because Iran has already formulated its stance on the issue, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

"We have expressed our stance on the issue. Now the decision is expected from the US side. As for the negotiations, we are only looking for ways to ensure the rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Raisi said at the 18th general assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) from UNESCO member states, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran was ready to work on the revival of the JCPOA agreement as soon as the United States signaled readiness to continue.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the UK, and the US, as well as the EU. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on reviving the JCPOA after the change of power in Washington.

On September 2, Kanaani said that Tehran had sent a "constructive" response to Washington's proposals on the revival of the JCPOA. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the US had received Tehran's response, but it was "not constructive."

Related Topics

Assembly Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States September 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inqui ..

Arshad Sharif killing: GHQ asks govt to form inquiry

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia won toss, opt to bowl first against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as Federal Law Minister

3 hours ago
 PM decides to form judicial commission to probe mu ..

PM decides to form judicial commission to probe murder of journalist Arshad Shar ..

3 hours ago
 SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old c ..

SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes

3 hours ago
 Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.