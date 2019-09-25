Iran Expects US to Return to Negotiating Table in Nuclear Talks - Lawmaker

Iran wants the United States to return to the negotiating table and reaffirm its commitments under the nuclear deal, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - Iran wants the United States to return to the negotiating table and reaffirm its commitments under the nuclear deal, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said Tuesday.

Masoud Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Kazakhstan that US claims about Iran's role in the Saudi oil attacks were "baseless."

"Instead of these baseless accusations, they should return to the negotiating table and reaffirm their commitment," he told reporters.

Washington has sided with Riyadh in accusing Tehran of organizing a mix of drone and missile strikes earlier this month at two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, an allegation strongly denied by Iran.

"This is a typical accusation by these countries. And I will tell you firmly that Iran was not behind these attacks, we will never do this," Pezeshkian said.

He criticized the European Union for not standing up for Iran as Washington continues piling sanctions on it after exiting the 2015 nuclear pact. Brussels pledged earlier to shield Iran from US penalties.

"That in itself is a fact. They just verbally say that we are committed to these agreements. Just lip service," the lawmaker argued.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in an interview with CBS on Sunday that the signatories would next meet in New York on Wednesday to discuss the future of the deal and invited US officials to join in.