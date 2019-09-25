UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Expects US To Return To Negotiating Table In Nuclear Talks - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:02 AM

Iran Expects US to Return to Negotiating Table in Nuclear Talks - Lawmaker

Iran wants the United States to return to the negotiating table and reaffirm its commitments under the nuclear deal, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) - Iran wants the United States to return to the negotiating table and reaffirm its commitments under the nuclear deal, the first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament said Tuesday.

Masoud Pezeshkian said on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Kazakhstan that US claims about Iran's role in the Saudi oil attacks were "baseless."

"Instead of these baseless accusations, they should return to the negotiating table and reaffirm their commitment," he told reporters.

Washington has sided with Riyadh in accusing Tehran of organizing a mix of drone and missile strikes earlier this month at two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, an allegation strongly denied by Iran.

"This is a typical accusation by these countries. And I will tell you firmly that Iran was not behind these attacks, we will never do this," Pezeshkian said.

He criticized the European Union for not standing up for Iran as Washington continues piling sanctions on it after exiting the 2015 nuclear pact. Brussels pledged earlier to shield Iran from US penalties.

"That in itself is a fact. They just verbally say that we are committed to these agreements. Just lip service," the lawmaker argued.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in an interview with CBS on Sunday that the signatories would next meet in New York on Wednesday to discuss the future of the deal and invited US officials to join in.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Parliament Nuclear European Union Riyadh Oil Saudi Brussels Tehran New York United States Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan September Sunday 2015 From

Recent Stories

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

5 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

20 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

UAE affirms support for key allies in meetings at ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.