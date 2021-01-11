Iran Expresses Condolences to Indonesia Over Plane Crash - Foreign Ministry

Tehran expressed condolences to Indonesia over the Sriwijaya Air crash over the weekend that claimed 62 lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Tehran expressed condolences to Indonesia over the Sriwijaya Air crash over the weekend that claimed 62 lives.

"Iran expresses condolences to the government and people of Indonesia in connection with the plane crash that killed passengers and crew," the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, quoted Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Domestic flight SJY182 disappeared off radars minutes after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. The Boeing 737-500 fell into the water near the Laki island just north of Java with 56 passengers and six crew members on board.