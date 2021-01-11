UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Expresses Condolences To Indonesia Over Plane Crash - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Iran Expresses Condolences to Indonesia Over Plane Crash - Foreign Ministry

Tehran expressed condolences to Indonesia over the Sriwijaya Air crash over the weekend that claimed 62 lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Tehran expressed condolences to Indonesia over the Sriwijaya Air crash over the weekend that claimed 62 lives.

"Iran expresses condolences to the government and people of Indonesia in connection with the plane crash that killed passengers and crew," the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, quoted Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

Domestic flight SJY182 disappeared off radars minutes after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. The Boeing 737-500 fell into the water near the Laki island just north of Java with 56 passengers and six crew members on board.

Related Topics

Iran Water Jakarta Tehran Indonesia From Government

Recent Stories

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

23 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan Launches First National Digital Payments ..

23 seconds ago

Bangash rejects issuance of fake degrees by ICUP

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.