Iran Expresses Protest To Washington Over Situation In Iraq - Tehran

Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:35 PM

Iran Expresses Protest to Washington Over Situation in Iraq - Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its protest to Washington on Wednesday over the situation in Iraq in the wake of recent US airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite militia the Arab country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its protest to Washington on Wednesday over the situation in Iraq in the wake of recent US airstrikes that targeted the Kata'ib Hezbollah Shiite militia the Arab country.

Earlier in the day, the ministry summoned the charge d'affaires of Switzerland, representing Washington's interests in Tehran, expressing strong protest to the "militaristic and violating UN charter statements" by the US officials.

"An aide to Iran's Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif], Mohsen Baharvand, having expressed Iran's protest to the US, demanded that the Swiss Charge d'Affaires passed them [US] a message that Iraq was an independent country and that the Iraqi people were striving for freedom and independence," the statement read.

The Pentagon targeted facilities of Kataib Hezbollah, which belongs to Hashd al-Shabi, in Iraq and Syria over the weekend for allegedly launching a rocket attack on a base in Kirkuk that killed a US contractor.

Hashd al-Shabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, said dozens of its fighters had been killed in the US strikes. An angry mob besieged the US Embassy in Baghdad after a funeral was held for those slain. They torched the fence, forcing US guards to take cover. The United States said it would send extra troops to Baghdad.

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed "empty" accusations coming out of Washington about Iran allegedly orchestrating attacks on the US embassy in Iraq. The ministry also called on Washington to reject its "destructive policies" in the middle East.

