Iran Extends Condolences to Armenia Over Victims of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ara Aivazian, on Monday and extended condolences to Yerevan over victims of the recent escalation of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the telephone conversation, our foreign minister extended condolences to the families of those killed during this war and stressed that Iran's position is based on the [principle] of inviolability of international borders," the statement said.

The sides also discussed the development of the situation in Armenia, including bilateral and regional cooperation.

Zarif reaffirmed Iran's readiness to develop economic cooperation with Armenia "in a new period."

The decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up in late September, resulting in military and civilian casualties on both sides. The hostilities ended after the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire on November 9. The deal resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.