Iran Extends School Closures In Tehran Amid Fuel Shortages
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Schools and public buildings in the Iranian capital will remain closed for a third day on Tuesday, state television reported, as several power plants were shut down amid fuel shortages.
Iran is an energy giant and holds one of the world's largest reserves of natural gas, but it has been forced to ration electricity in recent weeks and close schools and government buildings.
Sub-zero temperatures continue to be recorded all over the country.
President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been advocating for reduced fuel consumption, apologised to the nation on Monday for the shortages and promised they would be resolved by next year.
State television said, citing a government statement, that "due to persistent cold weather, schools, universities and government offices in Tehran and its surroundings will be closed tomorrow (Tuesday)".
A gas-powered plant in western Lorestan province was partially closed on Monday because of "increased consumption of gas among household consumers", according to IRNA state news agency.
It followed a move on Sunday by the northern province of Golestan to close plants and ration electricity, according to local media.
People have also been hit with power cuts across the country, including in Tehran.
IRNA said on Monday that restrictive measures had saved two million cubic metres of gas and 100 megawatts of electricity in the 24 hours.
