Iran Eyes Cooperation With Russia in Fight Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Tehran wants to share experience and cooperate with Moscow amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said following a Tuesday video conference with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko.

"It is necessary to expand cooperation and share experience between Iran and Russia in the fight against the coronavirus," Namaki said, as quoted by the Iranian Health Ministry.

Namaki also called for supporting efforts of the World Health Organization and told Murashko about the measures Iran took to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Iran's minister expressed his gratitude to Russia for sending medical aid to his country.

The Russian minister said that Moscow and Tehran are cooperating in the area of health care, including on the COVID-19 vaccine research.

Russia, with over 232,000 COVID-19 cases, and Iran, with more than 110,000 confirmed cases, are both among the top 10 countries most affected by the pandemic.