UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Eyes Cooperation With Russia In Fight Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Iran Eyes Cooperation With Russia in Fight Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Tehran wants to share experience and cooperate with Moscow amid the global coronavirus pandemic, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said following a Tuesday video conference with his Russian counterpart, Mikhail Murashko.

"It is necessary to expand cooperation and share experience between Iran and Russia in the fight against the coronavirus," Namaki said, as quoted by the Iranian Health Ministry.

Namaki also called for supporting efforts of the World Health Organization and told Murashko about the measures Iran took to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Iran's minister expressed his gratitude to Russia for sending medical aid to his country.

The Russian minister said that Moscow and Tehran are cooperating in the area of health care, including on the COVID-19 vaccine research.

Russia, with over 232,000 COVID-19 cases, and Iran, with more than 110,000 confirmed cases, are both among the top 10 countries most affected by the pandemic.

Related Topics

World Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Share Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

2 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

2 hours ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

2 hours ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.