Iran Faced Over 100 DDoS Attacks Against State Infrastructure In Past 20 Days - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Iran has faced around 120 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on state infrastructure in the past 20 days successfully repelling 90% of them, head of the Civil Defense Organization of Iran Gholam Jalali said on Tuesday.

"120 heavy DDoS cyberattacks on the infrastructures have been foiled in the past 20 days ... Such an extent of cyber threats has not been posed against any country so far. Ninety percent of them have been countered," Jalali was quoted by the Tasnim news Agency as saying at a press conference.

The official has also warned about rising activity of cybercriminals in the United States, Europe, as well as from different terrorist groups, adding that they had been waging "the hybrid cognitive war.

"

"We are witnessing the heaviest media, cyber and cognitive attacks against Iran," Jalali noted.

Earlier in the week, the Iranian atomic energy organization said that one of the e-mail servers belonging to its subsidiary had been hacked and information on its nuclear activities, including works on the Bushehr nuclear power plant, had been leaked online.

Iranian hacking group Black Reward claimed responsibility for the attack, carried out in support of ongoing protests in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. The group also demanded that Tehran release political prisoners.

