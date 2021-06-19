UrduPoint.com
Iran Faces Big Changes As Country Elects New President - Ahmadinejad

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Iran Faces Big Changes as Country Elects New President - Ahmadinejad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The presidential election in Iran, which saw Ebrahim Raisi becoming the next president, has brought big changes and reforms to the country, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Big changes and reforms will take place in Iran, but it does not look like there will be big changes in foreign policy in the short term," Ahmadinejad said.

The Iranian presidential election took place on Friday. According to the preliminary official results, top judge Raisi is in the lead with over 62% of the vote or 17.8 million out of 28.6 million valid votes. All his competitors have already recognized Raisi's victory.

More Stories From World

