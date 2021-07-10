UrduPoint.com
Iran Faces Fifth Wave Of COVID-19 As Delta Infections Spread Inland - Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Iran Faces Fifth Wave of COVID-19 as Delta Infections Spread Inland - Rouhani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the country could see a fifth wave of coronavirus infections as the more transmissible Delta variant continues to make inroads into inner regions.

"The Delta strain spread within the southern and southeastern provinces.

Their authorities tried to curb it but the strain slipped into other provinces and the situation worsened dramatically," he said.

The president, who spoke at a meeting of the COVID-19 national response committee, said that "the fifth wave may have already begun."

Iran, the worst-hit middle Eastern nation, announced a fourth wave of the coronavirus in early April. The pandemic has claimed 85,600 lives, despite Iran's capacity to vaccinate 500,000 people a day.

