UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Faces Shortage Of Hospital Beds, Staff Amid 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

Iran Faces Shortage of Hospital Beds, Staff Amid 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Hospitals across Iran lack health workers and beds while the country struggles with the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Reza Jalili Khoshnood, a deputy head of Iran's coronavirus response center, said on Thursday.

"We faced two challenges - a shortage of hospital beds and a deficit of medical personnel," Khoshnood, himself a carrier of COVID-19, said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Khoshnood explained the lack of health workers by the fact that doctors and nurses often test positive for the virus themselves.

The health official added that the second wave of the coronavirus, which emerged in early June, was way stronger than the first one.

On Thursday, Iran's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,500 and reached 267,061. At the same time, the death toll increased by 198 to 13,608. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the country was currently facing a second wave of the outbreak, as the epidemiological situation, both in terms of the average daily infection rate and the number of coronavirus-related deaths, has worsened over the past month.

Related Topics

Shortage Iran Isna Same June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.