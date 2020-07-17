Iran Faces Shortage of Hospital Beds, Staff Amid 2nd COVID-19 Wave - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Hospitals across Iran lack health workers and beds while the country struggles with the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Reza Jalili Khoshnood, a deputy head of Iran's coronavirus response center, said on Thursday.

"We faced two challenges - a shortage of hospital beds and a deficit of medical personnel," Khoshnood, himself a carrier of COVID-19, said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Khoshnood explained the lack of health workers by the fact that doctors and nurses often test positive for the virus themselves.

The health official added that the second wave of the coronavirus, which emerged in early June, was way stronger than the first one.

On Thursday, Iran's COVID-19 tally rose by 2,500 and reached 267,061. At the same time, the death toll increased by 198 to 13,608. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that the country was currently facing a second wave of the outbreak, as the epidemiological situation, both in terms of the average daily infection rate and the number of coronavirus-related deaths, has worsened over the past month.