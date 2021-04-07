UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Fails To Provide Ukraine With Names Of 10 Boeing Crash Indictees - Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Iran Fails to Provide Ukraine With Names of 10 Boeing Crash Indictees - Kiev

Iran has still not disclosed to Ukraine the names of ten individuals against whom it has brought charges over their involvement in the Boeing 737-800 crash case, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Iran has still not disclosed to Ukraine the Names of ten individuals against whom it has brought charges over their involvement in the Boeing 737-800 crash case, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tehran's military prosecutor Gholamabbas Torki said that ten Iranian officials were indicted over the 2020 downing of the Ukrainian passenger jet, which killed all 176 people on board.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine does not know any of the names of these 10 individuals who allegedly were charged. Iran has not provided us with any details yet. Consequently, we cannot know for sure whether or not those are indeed people involved in the catastrophe," Yenin said in a televised statement.

The Ukrainian official accused Tehran of taking its international commitments only formally, including with regard to cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement in investigating the notorious crash.

Yenin said that the upcoming Muslim sacred month of Ramadan and the presidential election do not in any way "exonerate Iran from international liability for committing this crime."

Last January, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet minutes after its takeoff from Tehran's airport. According to the Iranian authorities, they mistook the plane for a hostile missile.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Iran Tehran January 2020 Muslim All From Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

Toll in Sudan clashes rises to 87 dead: Darfur med ..

23 seconds ago

Police nab drug pusher, gutka recovered

24 seconds ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

26 seconds ago

Railways retrieve its encroached land worth Rs. 1 ..

29 seconds ago

PDWP approves five water supply schemes worth Rs 4 ..

5 minutes ago

Sania appraises Ehsaas Tahafuz operations at Holy ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.