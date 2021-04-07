Iran Fails to Provide Ukraine With Names of 10 Boeing Crash Indictees - Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran has still not disclosed to Ukraine the names of ten individuals against whom it has brought charges over their involvement in the Boeing 737-800 crash case, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhenii Yenin said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Tehran's military prosecutor Gholamabbas Torki said that ten Iranian officials were indicted over the 2020 downing of the Ukrainian passenger jet, which killed all 176 people on board.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine does not know any of the names of these 10 individuals who allegedly were charged. Iran has not provided us with any details yet. Consequently, we cannot know for sure whether or not those are indeed people involved in the catastrophe," Yenin said in a televised statement.

The Ukrainian official accused Tehran of taking its international commitments only formally, including with regard to cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement in investigating the notorious crash.

Yenin said that the upcoming Muslim sacred month of Ramadan and the presidential election do not in any way "exonerate Iran from international liability for committing this crime."

Last January, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet minutes after its takeoff from Tehran's airport. According to the Iranian authorities, they mistook the plane for a hostile missile.