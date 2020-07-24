Iran Files Complaint to ICAO Over US Actions Targeting Iranian Plane - Civil Aviation Body

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Iran has lodged a complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over the US Air Force's actions targeting Iranian passenger plane, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said on Friday.

On Thursday, reports emerged in Iranian media saying that Iran's Mahan Air passenger plane was intercepted by US fighters en route to Lebanon. The US Central Command later said that a US F-15 fighter had intercepted the plane, keeping a safe distance of some 1,000 meters (over 3,280 feet) in line with international standards to ensure the safety of the US-led coalition bases in Syria.

"The Civil Aviation Organization sees actions of US fighters that bothered the Iranian passenger plane as an explicit violation of the international law and regulations, and aerial navigation standards," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement, adding that Iran has officially expressed its protest to the ICAO Council, demanding urgent probe.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization also confirmed that passengers were injured when the plane tried to avoid a collusion with the US aircraft.