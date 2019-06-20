UrduPoint.com
Iran Files Complaint With UN Over US Aerial Drone Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:15 PM

Iran Files Complaint With UN Over US Aerial Drone Incident

Tehran has protested and filed a complaint with the UN in connection with the actions of the US drone that violated the Iranian border, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Tehran has protested and filed a complaint with the UN in connection with the actions of the US drone that violated the Iranian border, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, part of the Iranian armed forces) reported earlier in the day that the Iranian military had shot down a US drone in the southern part of the country after it violated Iranian airspace.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed that a US Navy drone was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz on June 19.

"We protested and complained through diplomatic, legal and political channels, especially through the UN mechanism, regarding this provocative US action," ministry's spokesman Abbas Mousavi told Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

