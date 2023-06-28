Iran Files Lawsuit Against Canada Over Violation of Its Immunities - ICJ

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Iran has filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Canada over alleged violations of the country's immunities by Ottawa, the ICJ said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Islamic Republic of Iran filed an application instituting proceedings against Canada before the International Court of Justice ...

Iran contends that 'Canada has adopted and implemented a series of legislative, executive, and judicial measures against Iran and its property (since 2012) in breach of its international obligations," the ICJ said in a statement.

Iran believes that the measures taken by Canada abrogated Tehran's jurisdictional immunity and immunity from measures of constraint, the statement added.

In addition, Tehran asked the ICJ to rule that "by failing to respect the immunities of Iran and its property, Canada has violated its international obligations towards Iran," the statement read.