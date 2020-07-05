UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Files Lawsuit Against US Over Sanctions With ICJ - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Iran Files Lawsuit Against US Over Sanctions With ICJ - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Tehran has filed a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over effect of US sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic, as announced by Iranian Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laya Joneydi on Saturday, the Mehr news agency reported.

According to the report, Joneydi announced the news during a visit to the Pasteur Institute of Iran, one of the country's champions of health care research and practice.

The Iranian economy, heavily dependent on its oil exports, suffered a hard blow in the early 2000s from international sanctions. The measures came after the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA), the UN nuclear watchdog, found that Tehran was secretly running enrichment and reprocessing activities.

While most of these sanctions were lifted in 2016 after the IAEA verified Iran's compliance with commitments laid out in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, some remained in place and even multiplied.

In particular, the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and has since systematically applied rounds of sanctions against Iran's economy, including its oil, metal industries, financial and banking sectors, trade and weapons development, in addition to travel bans and asset freezes. Due to Washington's desire to see Iran's oil exports at zero, the sanctions are also extended to other states for doing business with Tehran.

Despite Tehran's repeated calls for sanctions to be lifted during the pandemic, the punitive measures have remained.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Business Iran Washington Nuclear Oil Visit Tehran United States 2016 2015 2018 From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

49 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

2 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

2 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

2 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.