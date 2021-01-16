Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles in Drills Hitting Targets Over 1,000 Miles Away - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Saturday launched long-range ballistic missiles as part of annual military drills that struck maritime targets over 1,000 miles away, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Saturday launched long-range ballistic missiles as part of annual military drills that struck maritime targets over 1,000 miles away, media reported.

According to the Tansim news Agency, the surface-to-surface missiles were launched in the central Iranian desert of Dasht-e Kavir hit their intended targets in the Indian Ocean, 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles) away.

The annual wargames, codenamed Great Prophet 15, have become a platform for Tehran to showcase its military advancements.

The desert drill was staged a day after an Iranian submarine launched cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman. Iran published a photo of what appeared to be a US nuclear sub observing the launch. The US sent a submarine to the Persian Gulf in a show of force last month.