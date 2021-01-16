UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles In Drills Hitting Targets Over 1,000 Miles Away - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 02:00 PM

Iran Fired Long-Range Missiles in Drills Hitting Targets Over 1,000 Miles Away - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Saturday launched long-range ballistic missiles as part of annual military drills that struck maritime targets over 1,000 miles away, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Saturday launched long-range ballistic missiles as part of annual military drills that struck maritime targets over 1,000 miles away, media reported.

According to the Tansim news Agency, the surface-to-surface missiles were launched in the central Iranian desert of Dasht-e Kavir hit their intended targets in the Indian Ocean, 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles) away.

The annual wargames, codenamed Great Prophet 15, have become a platform for Tehran to showcase its military advancements.

The desert drill was staged a day after an Iranian submarine launched cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman. Iran published a photo of what appeared to be a US nuclear sub observing the launch. The US sent a submarine to the Persian Gulf in a show of force last month.

Related Topics

India Iran Nuclear Oman Tehran Media

Recent Stories

Ambassador Haque meets with China's Vice Minister ..

5 seconds ago

District admin officers inspect anti-polio campaig ..

1 minute ago

Sama Satta Police arrest two drug peddlers in baha ..

1 minute ago

BJP-RSS regime taking steps to alter demography, g ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir issue resolution guarantees right of self ..

1 minute ago

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza to umpire South Africa Te ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.