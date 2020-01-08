Iran Fires 15 Ballistic Missiles at US Bases in Iraq, 11 Hit Targets - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran launched a total of 15 ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq, 11 of them hit the targets, ABC News reported on Wednesday citing a defense official.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported earlier in the day that over 35 missiles had been fired at Al Asad base.

According to the broadcaster, 10 missiles hit Al Asad base in the west of Iraq and one hit Erbil in the north of the country, while four missiles "failed in flight."