Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles at 2 US Facilities in Iraq: Erbil, Al Asad Airbase - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ballistic Missiles were fired from Inside Iran at two US military facilities in Iraq on Wednesday, namely facility in the northern city of Erbil and Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq, media reported, citing the US official.

The information about ballistic missile attacks was released by ABC news.

Earlier, it was reported that at least six rockets landed at the airbase in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Iranian media reports, IRGC has announced that the attack on the base in Iraq is part of a revenge operation that Iran is starting in response to the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.